Paedophile, 54, admits to 12 'harrowing' child sex offences

Phillip Argyle

Phillip Argyle, of Church Lane, Orleton, between Ludlow and Leominster, pleaded guilty to 12 offences carried out between 2016 and 2019 when he appeared in court last month.

The crimes were described as "harrowing" by West Mercia Police, and include rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and eight counts of sexual assault by touching a child under 13.

Argyle is due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma O’Hare has urged victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

She said: ‘'This is an extremely harrowing case, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report this to us, we have specially trained officers who will work with you and ensure you have the necessary support.”