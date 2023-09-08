'I'll do anything to stay out' - Telford tattoo artist with history of attacking women avoid jail after pleading with judge

Father-of-two Joshua Marsh, who has a long history of attacking and harassing his ex-partners, begged Judge Anthony Lowe from the dock not to send him to jail, insisting he would "do anything" to stay out.

The judge said Marsh, aged 31, "blamed everyone else" for his behaviour, but gave him "one last chance", despite accepting his victim would wonder what he has to do to "get his comeuppance".

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Marsh had attended the victim's home on March 23 this year and walked their son to school before the offences took place. His victim had been going along with Marsh picking their son up from her home on a regular basis - in breach of a non-molestation order - to "placate him", said Kevin Jones, prosecuting.

After dropping off the boy at school, Marsh followed the victim home and barged his way in, wedging his foot in the door before destroying the lock. When he was inside, he put his arms around her waist and pushed her onto her back. She managed to phone the police and Marsh was arrested.

Marsh, of Chapel Street, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, using violence to secure entry and breaching a non-molestation order.

This was not the first time Marsh had attacked or harassed an ex. His 11 previous convictions for 22 offences include three charges of battery in 2015 after he saw a different ex-partner in a nightclub. He attacked her and two men she was with.

In 2018 he was convicted of two counts of battery against another partner, for which he was handed a suspended jail sentence. In March last year he breached a non-molestation order, banning him from contacting the victim in this case.

Suzanne Francis, mitigating, said the pre-sentence report for Marsh was "not glowing at all" but added that "if nothing else, he is a good father". She said he had spent two months in prison on remand for the offences and did not want to go back to jail

Judge Anthony Lowe told Marsh: "I don't think anything I'm going to say is going to make any real difference," before Marsh asked to address the court himself.

Marsh said: "Until now, I didn't realise the seriousness of my actions," before bemoaning the fact he has a good relationship with the mother of one of his children, but not the other.

"As soon as there's a conversation she doesn't like, I get the police called on me," he said.

"I don't want to go back to prison. I'll work with probation. I'll do whatever it takes to stay out. My kids are the most important thing."

The judge replied: "Your children are the most important. They would not want to see you barging into the home of their mother when she hasn't said 'come in'.

"I think you have a lot of work to do. I don't think you really understand. If you read the pre-sentence report, it's 'everybody else's fault'.

"You keep breaching court orders."

He handed Marsh a 10-month jail term, suspended for two years, with requirements to do a "building better relationships" course and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge also issued Marsh with a two-year restraining order, banning him from contacting his ex unless for the purposes of child contact arrangements, as specified by a court order or social services.