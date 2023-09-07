Woman who launched abusive tirade on police and bystanders after car crash gets 18-month driving ban

A woman who launched a foul-mouthed tirade and attacked two police officers after crashing a BMW into a hedge has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Telford Magistrates Court
Nichola Sharratt, aged 44, of Teasdale Way, Stourbridge, had pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the crash in Bridgnorth on July 17 and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.

