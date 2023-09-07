Nichola Sharratt, aged 44, of Teasdale Way, Stourbridge, had pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the crash in Bridgnorth on July 17 and appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday to be sentenced.
A woman who launched a foul-mouthed tirade and attacked two police officers after crashing a BMW into a hedge has been banned from driving for 18 months.
