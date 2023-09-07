Drugged-up driver had cocaine and MDMA in his system on one of Shrewsbury's busiest roads

Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury

Luke Kershaw, aged 34, was caught in the town centre on Smithfield Road behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on December 28 last year.

A test found he had 29 microgrammes per litre of blood - nearly three times the legal limit of 10mcg, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure.

He also had 138 microgrammes of MDMA per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10mcg. A quantity of benzolecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, was also discovered in his system.

Kershaw, of Mount Pleasant, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three charges of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and one charge of driving while disqualified.