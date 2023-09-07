Drugged-up driver had cocaine and MDMA in his system on one of Shrewsbury's busiest roads

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A drugged-up motorist had cocaine and MDMA in his system while driving along one of Shrewsbury's busiest roads.

Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury
Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury

Luke Kershaw, aged 34, was caught in the town centre on Smithfield Road behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on December 28 last year.

A test found he had 29 microgrammes per litre of blood - nearly three times the legal limit of 10mcg, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure.

He also had 138 microgrammes of MDMA per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10mcg. A quantity of benzolecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, was also discovered in his system.

Kershaw, of Mount Pleasant, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to three charges of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and one charge of driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of an 18-month community order. Kershaw must also do 15 rehabilitation activity days and pay £249 in court costs by September 28.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News