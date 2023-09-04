Thieves knock down Telford cyclist with car before taking off with his bike

The incident occured on Holyhead Road in Oakengates on Saturday evening. Photo: Google

A cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car at around 8pm on Saturday close to Greyhound Stores on Holyhead Road in Oakengates, Telford.

Police say after the incident, the passenger of the car got out of the vehicle and took off with the bike.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said "investigations are ongoing" following the incident.

"We received a call around 8.20pm on Saturday evening about a bike that had been stolen on Holyhead Road, Oakengates in Telford," they said.

"A man was knocked off his bike by a car and a passenger then got out of the vehicle and stole the bike."