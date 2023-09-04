Thieves knock down Telford cyclist with car before taking off with his bike

By Megan Jones

Police have launched an investigation after thieves knocked over a cyclist with a car, before taking off with his bike.

The incident occured on Holyhead Road in Oakengates on Saturday evening. Photo: Google
A cyclist was knocked off his bike by a car at around 8pm on Saturday close to Greyhound Stores on Holyhead Road in Oakengates, Telford.

Police say after the incident, the passenger of the car got out of the vehicle and took off with the bike.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said "investigations are ongoing" following the incident.

"We received a call around 8.20pm on Saturday evening about a bike that had been stolen on Holyhead Road, Oakengates in Telford," they said.

"A man was knocked off his bike by a car and a passenger then got out of the vehicle and stole the bike."

It is not clear if the man was injured in the incident, but a spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were not called to the scene.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

