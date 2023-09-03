Thieves break into Bridgnorth house via back fence before making off with jewellery

Police have launched an appeal after jewellery was stolen in a burglary in Bridgnorth

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after thieves broke into the home in Greenfields Road through the conservatory before making off with jewellery.

It is believed to have happened between 7.45pm and 9pm on Thursday.

PCSO Mandy Leek said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the home via the back fence and conservatory. Jewellery was stolen from the address."

The police currently have no descriptions of the offender(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 413_I_31082023.