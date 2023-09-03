Thieves break into Bridgnorth house via back fence before making off with jewellery

Police have launched an appeal after thieves forced entry to a home in Bridgnorth and stole jewellery.

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after thieves broke into the home in Greenfields Road through the conservatory before making off with jewellery.

It is believed to have happened between 7.45pm and 9pm on Thursday.

PCSO Mandy Leek said: "The offender or offenders forced entry to the home via the back fence and conservatory. Jewellery was stolen from the address."

The police currently have no descriptions of the offender(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 413_I_31082023.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

