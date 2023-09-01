Huge fall in arrests for drunk and disorderly behaviour a result of 'hard work' say police

The number of alcohol-related arrests for drunk and disorderly behaviour by West Mercia Police has plummeted

Officers at West Mercia Police say the reduction from 3,992 to just 473 between 2018 and 2022 is due to the hard work of their teams of bobbies on the beat.

National licensed trade experts Get Licensed has used Freedom of Information laws to reveal which UK areas have had the most drunk and disorderly arrests from 2018 to 2022.

Its research revealed West Mercia was the police force with the biggest decrease in drunk and disorderly arrests. However Get Licensed says the rate of people arrested for the disorder remains high at 1,073.29 arrests per 100,000 in the population.

Forces covering Staffordshire and the massive West Midlands area have also seen big percentage reductions, although in those areas the numbers were in the hundreds rather than thousands. But Staffordshire says a 59 per cent recorded reduction does not reflect the true picture.

Top Shropshire police officer Superintendent Stu Bill said: “Data for the last five years shows a downward trend in the amount of people being arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour, which reflects the hard work of local officers carrying out patrols and working with local communities to reduce crime and to keep our streets safe.

“West Mercia Police carries out regular operations to target anti-social behaviour, increasing the number of officers on late night patrols, issuing dispersal orders where appropriate and educating young people.

“Action has also been taken to reduce abuse against women and girls, such as introducing five specialist officers who work with women and girls across West Mercia.

“Officers work closely with businesses in the night-time economy and the Enough campaign, which educates people in calling out abuse against women and girls and can also help those in need find support.

“We take action on all reports we receive and anyone with any concerns about crime is urged to get in touch.”

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said the figures provided for its area "does not appear accurate." They showed arrests for drunk and disorderly behaviour dropping from 114 to 47.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire police said: "In 2022, we recorded 336 arrests for being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Staffordshire.

"The difference in the figure provided is likely due to a change in available search parameters used to retrieve the data."

Chief Inspector Laura Morrey, lead for anti-social behaviour in the force, said: “Proactive work to tackle drunk and disorderly behaviour is continuing across the county following more than 300 arrests last year.

“Officers are committed to addressing local concerns and will continue to patrol areas and take enforcement action against those engaging in this type of behaviour.

“We are regularly carrying out engagement activities to encourage safe and responsible drinking in Staffordshire and would like to remind those that drunken behaviour can lead to a fine or an arrest where proportionate.”