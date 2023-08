Officers have charged Lukasz Naterski, aged 38, of Dunsheath, in Hollinswood, Telford, with the theft of three pedal cycles from the town centre area from June and July.

Sergeant Neil Vaughan from the Problem Solving Hub said “We will continue to proactively police Telford Town Centre and the South Water area, if you have had your bike stolen and you have not reported it, we urge you to contact West Mercia Police on 101.”