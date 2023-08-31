Man arrested on suspicion of having weapon in Oswestry town centre

Published:

A man was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon in a town centre this afternoon.

The suspect was detained by officers in Oswestry town centre as officers carried out extra patrols to try and crack down on shoplifting.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said on social media: "We're hoping to prevent or disrupt offenders, and also to gather evidence of any offences committed in order to deal with the offenders robustly.

"SNT officers have detained a shoplifting suspect in Oswestry this afternoon. He was arrested by patrol officers for suspicion of an offensive weapon, also the suspect was wanted for eight other offences."

