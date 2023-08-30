Home Secretary's call for police to investigate all thefts welcomed

PCC John Campion

Suella Braverman said it was "completely unacceptable" that criminals are often "effectively free to break certain laws".

She has said that police forces across the country must investigate every theft and follow all reasonable leads to catch offenders.

According to Home Office figures, 73.7 per cent of theft cases which were closed in the year to March 2023 had no suspect identified by the police, which is the highest rate for any category of crime in England and Wales.

In West Mercia, theft offences have increased by 15 per cent from April 2023, but the number of offenders charged also went up from nine per cent to 12 per cent.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he will ensure the region's "continue to deliver for the public" after the Home Secretary's intervention.

He said: “I am committed to ensuring all victims of crime get the high-quality service they expect and deserve from West Mercia Police, as set out in my Safer West Mercia Plan.

“I am clear that all reasonable lines of inquiry should be taken by West Mercia Police when a crime is reported as well as making sure victims receive the support they need to fully cope and recover.

“The latest announcement by the Home Secretary backs my pledge to ensure the public are feeling the benefits of record levels of police officers in West Mercia.