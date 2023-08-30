Guarded welcome given to shop's plan to stop antisocial rough sleepers bedding down in doorway

Halon Menswear has put in an application for the screens at its Grade II-listed home in High Street, Shrewsbury and councillors sympathise with the plight of the business but want to see if other options are available for the screens.
Town councillors have cautiously welcomed a shop boss's plans to put security screens across his shop front to deter anti-social behaviour.
