Guarded welcome given to shop's plan to stop antisocial rough sleepers bedding down in doorway

Town councillors have cautiously welcomed a shop boss's plans to put security screens across his shop front to deter anti-social behaviour.

After safety concerns of people sleeping in the shop frontage of Halon Menswear in Shrewsbury, Manager Paul Lord has put in planning application to have security shutters installed
Halon Menswear has put in an application for the screens at its Grade II-listed home in High Street, Shrewsbury and councillors sympathise with the plight of the business but want to see if other options are available for the screens.

