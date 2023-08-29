Farm equipment worth £500,000 is recovered by police

The stolen bowser that has been returned thanks to a tip off

Earlier this month two tractors worth a combined total of £230,000 were recovered by two police officers, following information given to them by the public.

Since then a further two tractors, a pick-up truck, a JCB digger and a bowser containing 2,000 litres of fuel have been recovered and returned to their owners.

These thefts have been happening across Shropshire over the past several months with the offenders dumping the equipment near the location it was taken from.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “Following information provided by the public we have been able to locate the stolen equipment and return it to the rightful owners.

“This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community, and it is important that farmers remain vigilant and ensure all equipment is locked away securely when not being used.”

Residents can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, which allows communities to raise concerns directly with their local policing team.

The service is free and those who sign up can choose to receive news and appeals, local crime information and crime prevention advice via a number of different channels.

For more information see: neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk