'We're trying to help' - Homeless shelter pushes back after claims it brings anti-social behaviour to Shrewsbury

Emily Bell, chair of Shrewsbury Ark

Shrewsbury Ark bosses have said "designer drugs" on our streets are exacerbating problems, and insist the charity, based in Castle Foregate, is trying to help people move away from "destructive" lifestyles.

A 25-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with what West Midlands Ambulance Service described as "life-threatening" injuries after an incident in the Shrewsbury Ark car park on Sunday evening. The man was discharged the next day. Four people were arrested and have been released, either on police bail or with no further action to be taken.

The charity has faced criticism online since then, so they have posted a lengthy blog which seeks to put Salopians in the picture about what the charity does and debunk certain myths.

"Recent events in our town have led to lots of comments and questions being raised about the Shrewsbury Ark on social media and in online community groups," the charity said.

Addressing the claim that Shrewsbury Ark attracts anti-social behaviour to the town, the charity said: "Nearly all of the people we support are from Shrewsbury and its surrounding area. We accept that many of the people who use our services have anti-social behaviour, and the increasing presence of 'designer drugs' on our streets is exacerbating the problem.

"Drugs are a nationwide issue; drug use, drug seizures and drug offences continue to increase within the UK with a total annual cost to society of over £21 billion.

"And homelessness, and the risk of homelessness is rising and is a nationwide problem.

"The Ark didn’t create this situation and we are trying, with our very limited resources, to help people make positive changes, and to move away from their destructive lifestyles.

"A very small number of the people who use our services cause disturbances; unfortunately, these individuals can the most intimidating, and we do understand that they are highly visible in our community.

"However, there are many more people inside our day centre, working with our staff and other agencies to keep off the streets and move on with their lives.

"Sadly, not everyone is ready or able to make changes; many famous people with chronic addictions, who had all the money and support in the world still haven’t been able to make it through.

"Now imagine how hard it is for someone who has immense trauma in their life, who has suffered rejection from an early age, and is now in a sleeping bag in a shop doorway, to engage long term with any ongoing support services.

"Furthermore, even when a person is ready to engage, there is a chronic lack of supported housing and spaces in rehabilitation centres.

"Sadly, we do see some give up hope, and slide back into despair."

The charity also addressed claims that most of the people who use Shrewsbury Ark are not homeless, but "addicts and thieves".

"You do not have to be homeless to come into the Ark, and the people who use our services come from all walks of life," the charity said.

"They may be ex-servicemen, survivors of domestic abuse or are simply in crisis for other reasons, and don’t know where to go for advice or support.

"Many of the people who use our services do have issues with alcohol, substance abuse and mental health, that is why they need our support. It takes time to build trust, and we are privileged to get to know the people behind the addictions, and to learn about the trauma and abuse that has led to their current situation.

"We understand a person’s needs, support them, and encourage them to make changes.

"Some people have criminal records, which makes finding accommodation and employment extremely challenging.

"We do not judge.

"We truly do understand it is intimidating and very upsetting for the local community to be regularly experiencing antisocial behaviour on their doorstep, and, while we cannot be responsible for other people's behaviour, (and we do stress to people who use our services the impact their behaviour has on others, and they need to change their behaviour), we sincerely apologise to the community for this.

"Working with the police, the council, and other relevant and concerned individuals and organisations, we are looking at options to address the situation, and hope to be implementing short and long-term measures soon.

"Options we are reviewing take time and funding to implement and while we are working hard, we can’t turn things around overnight.

"We thank people for raising their concerns and ask for their patience and support as we work towards making the area immediately surrounding our day-centre a safer and calmer environment for those living and working in the vicinity, and for our own staff, volunteers and the many others who use our services."