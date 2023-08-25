Daughter, 7, witnesses father's arrest for importing £600 of 'high-grade' cannabis from California to Shrewsbury

Malik Abkari, aged 34, ordered the Class B drugs to his brother Samir's house in Beeches Lane, just off Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury town centre.

However, a border guard at Heathrow airport intercepted the packet and discovered 22g of cannabis on January 19, 2020.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told by Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, that the parcel was addressed to a Joseph Riley and had packaging suggesting it contained a yoga ball. A drug expert said the cannabis was on the "premium end" of the market.

That discovery prompted police to raid Samir Abkari's house, where they found a quantity of cannabis, a set of scales and an Alcatel mobile phone which contained messages suggesting drug dealing. A further warrant was executed and a smart phone and computer were seized.

Police arrested Malik Abkari when an Audi registered to him "pinged" an ANPR camera in London. Officers caught up with him in Egerton Gardens, Ilford, where he was arrested in front of his daughter. The court was told he was previously jailed for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Malik Abkari, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to importing a controlled drug of Class B with intent to avoid a prohibition/restriction.

Samir Abkari, of Beeches Lane, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of and possession of cannabis.

Rachel Cooper, for Malik Abkari, told the court he got into drug dealing at the age of 22. She said his previous jail term served as a "salutary lesson", and that he had not being involved in Class A drugs since.

He turned to cannabis after the death of his mother in 2015, Ms Cooper told the court, who added that he tried to source the drugs from the US as they are "better quality and cheaper".

Speaking on his arrest, Ms Cooper said: "His seven-year-old daughter was in the vehicle. She was very frightened. He doesn't blame police for that. He knows he was the reason."

She added the incident has made his daughter "afraid" that he will be "taken away" by police again in the future.

"He no longer has anything to do with drugs," Ms Cooper insisted.

Kevin Jones, representing Samir Abkari, said his drug dealing was "a relatively short-lived enterprise". "It was an opportunity that presented itself, and he took it," Mr Jones said. He added that Samir Abkari has a seven-week-old son and a stable job and relationship.

Judge Peter Barrie told Malik Abkari: "You invested a significant amount of money in importing high-grade cannabis from the US. You have a highly-relevant previous conviction for being involved in the dealing of Class A drugs."

He handed him a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to do 40 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge told Samir Abkari: "Your devices made it clear you were dealing cannabis to other people. There is a very big difference between using cannabis and dealing it to other people for financial gain."