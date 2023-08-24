Woman kicked in the head and private parts in fight at Ludlow travellers' camp

By Nick HumphreysLudlowCrimePublished:

A woman was kicked in the head and in her private parts in a fight at a traveller's camp.

Gaynor Shore, aged 51, got into a scrap with another woman who lived at the camp in Wheatcommon Lane, Ludlow on March 18.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Shore overheard the victim talking about her, prompting an argument.

Shore punched her "a few times", kicked her in the head and in her private parts.

Shore, of Wheatcommon Lane, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Her lawyer told the court that Shore "is remorseful" and has sought help for her mental health.

Magistrates handed Shore a £120 fine, and also ordered her to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Crime
News
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News