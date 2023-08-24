Woman kicked in the head and private parts in fight at Ludlow travellers' camp

Gaynor Shore, aged 51, got into a scrap with another woman who lived at the camp in Wheatcommon Lane, Ludlow on March 18.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Shore overheard the victim talking about her, prompting an argument.

Shore punched her "a few times", kicked her in the head and in her private parts.

Shore, of Wheatcommon Lane, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Her lawyer told the court that Shore "is remorseful" and has sought help for her mental health.