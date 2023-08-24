Telford drink driver went for late-night McDonald's because his cooker wasn't working

Naison Mkuku, aged 34, was caught at the fast food chain at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford on August 6 after staff called police, suspecting he was under the influence when he went to the drive-thru window.
A drink driver went for a late-night McDonald's while nearly three times the limit because his cooker wasn't working at home, a court was told.
Naison Mkuku, aged 34, was caught at the fast food chain at Wrekin Retail Park, Telford on August 6 after staff called police, suspecting he was under the influence when he went to the drive-thru window.