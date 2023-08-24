Christina Ward, aged 42, lashed out after police were called to her house due to a domestic argument.

She began "shouting a swearing loudly" in the officer's face on the doorstep. Telford Magistrates Court heard she was given several chances to go back in her house, but she refused and pushed the male officer in the chest.

Ward, of Upper Galdeford, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Her defence lawyer told the court that Ward was "extremely apologetic", and that she acted in a manner she wouldn't have, had she not been drinking.

Head magistrate David Silcock told Ward: "The job of the police is tough as it is. When you have to deal with people who drink, it makes it even harder."