Cannabis plants worth half a million pounds found in Telford police raid

Officers posted this image of cannabis plants recovered during the raid.

Telford cops said that around 900 plants had been seized when they swooped on a property in the Brookside area of the town this morning.

They said that the extent of the growing operation meant that the plants recovered had an estimated street value of £500,000.

A statement from the force said that a 23-year-old man had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

They added that he remains in custody and that the investigation continues.

Telford has been the site for a number of cannabis growing operations in the past few months, with the latest raid the most recent discovery of significant amounts of the drug being grown.

Officers have urged anyone with information about other cannabis grows to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "To report concerns about drugs and drugs supply visit the 'Tell Us About' section of our website.