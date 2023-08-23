Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after fire wrecks two homes in Telford

The scene at Lawns Wood, Telford, after the fire

The fire in a row of terraced properties in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, ripped through two houses and threatened to spread to others but was stopped by the action of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said this afternoon: "We can confirm that a 46-year-old woman has been arrested in suspicion of arson."

There were no further details.

Earlier today West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews assessed a teenage boy who was injured.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.50am to a fire at a private property on Lawns Wood, Mainslee in Telford. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found one patient who was a teenage boy.

"He was assessed by ambulance staff and had injuries not believed to be serious.

"He received self care advice from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.

"A fire service operative was also assessed and had minor injuries.