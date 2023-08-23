Dyfed-Powys Police want to speak to three men following a theft from Tesco

Police officers are investigating the theft of £1,000 of alcohol and beauty products from Tesco in Llandrindod Wells.

The items were taken between 5.35pm and 6.05pm on Tuesday, May 30 this year.

Dyfed-Powys Police want to speak to three men following a theft from Tesco

Officers are looking to speak to the men in the pictures.

One is described as white, late 40s, approximately 5ft 11ins, short black/grey hair and wearing a green t-shirt with a black puffy gilet, blue jeans and grey trainers with white soles.

The second is described as white, late 30s, approximately 5ft 11ins, short back and sides black hair, moustache and beard and wearing a navy sweater with a red logo in the centre of the breast plate, black jeans and black trainers.

Dyfed-Powys Police want to speak to three men following a theft from Tesco

The third is described as white, late 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins, mousey brown short hair, slight moustache and beard. He was wearing a navy sweater, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

If you know these men, or if you are in the pictures, contact Dyfed-Powys Police via bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote reference: 23000494225.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.