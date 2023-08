Officers did not respond to unconfirmed reports that the incident in Barker Street, outside Albert's Shed, involved a stabbing.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "In the early hours of Sunday morning, we responded to a disturbance outside Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury."

They added that the people involved are "believed to be known to each other".

Officers confirmed that "two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries."