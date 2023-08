Boots in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Emily Little, aged 33, stole a bottle of apple juice from Starbucks in The Square, Shrewsbury on July 22. Three days later, she stole food worth £10 from Boots in Pride Hill.

Little, of Chesters Place, off Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of theft and one count of failing to surrender to bail after missing a court hearing.