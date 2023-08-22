No link between trio of violent Shrewsbury incidents as police issue update over Ark attack

Police outside Shrewsbury Ark after a man was slashed with a broken bottle on Sunday evening

But West Mercia Police said they have put more officers on the beat across the town in the wake of the incidents – which took place from the early hours of Saturday through to Monday afternoon – as they seek to reassure the public.

The most serious of the three took place in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill at around 1.05pm yesterday.

A 23-year-old man, one of two DPD workers delivering parcels, died after being attacked.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident, and remain in custody.

It came after two men needed hospital treatment for minor injuries after a disturbance outside Albert's Shed in Barker Street during the early hours of Saturday.

Police say enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing.

Then on Sunday, a 25-year-old man needed hospital treatment for a slash wound caused by a broken bottle.

The injuries are understood to have occurred in an incident in Castle Foregate.

Police said the man had subsequently been discharged from hospital.

They added that the dispute "was between people known to each other," and that four people who had been arrested on suspicion of GBH have since been released on police bail.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said he wanted to stress to the public that the incidents are not connected.

He said: “We want to offer reassurance to local residents that, although concerning, none of these incidents are linked. Those involved in the first two incidents on Saturday and Sunday suffered relatively minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.

“A murder investigation, led by a senior investigating officer, has been launched in relation to the attack in Coton Hill yesterday, with four people currently in police custody.

“Patrols have been increased throughout the town to offer reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer on patrol.