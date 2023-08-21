Police appeal after theft of £3,000 electric scooter

Officers say the theft in the College Court area of Ludlow occurred between midnight on August 17 and 2.45pm on August 18.

PCSO Beth Francis, of the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating a theft of an electric tricycle/scooter which occurred in the College Court area of Ludlow.

"The scooter is described as a Jorvik electric scooter worth approximately £3,000."

The officer added: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

People with information should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00289_I_18082023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org