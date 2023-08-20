'Menace to Shrewsbury's shopkeepers' is sent to rehab for addiction after string of thefts

Prolific shoplifter Molly Jones targeted shops in a spate of eight thefts in the county town.

The 25-year-old stole £670 worth of pyjamas, bedding and designer gifts from some shops in the town centre and others on retail parks in February, March, April and June this year.

She stole £200 of beauty products from Boots in Pride Hill, pyjamas worth £72 from Matalan in Harlescott, bedding, cleaning products and curtains worth £260 from The Range in Battlefield, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace gift sets worth £122 from Superdrug in Pride Hill, as well as photo frames and cleaning products worth £32 from Poundstretcher in Harlescott.

Jones, of Worcester Road, Harlescott, previously pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to eight charges of theft and was sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced.

After hearing the case, Recorder Jason MacAdam told Jones: "I can see you have a considerable history, part of that which no doubt is explained by you taking Class A drugs. You know as well as I do that there is a link between you taking drugs and your offending.

"I am sure that you wouldn't disagree that you were a menace to the shopkeepers of Shrewsbury.

"You have shown a willingness to rid yourself of your addiction. I have seen a lot of people who have been addicted to drugs. I know it is complicated."

He handed Jones a nine-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. She will go to the Willowdene Rehabilitation Centre for up to 12 weeks, and will undertake a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Recorder MacAdam told Jones that he expects her drug tests to be "squeaky clean" when she attends review hearings.