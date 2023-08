Thug who kicked man in head told to 'man up and bring a bag' when he is sentenced next week

A thug who kicked a man in the head while he was lying on the ground has been told to "come to court with a bag" when he is sentenced next week.

Gareth Clarkson attacked his victim in Shrewsbury, raining down multiple blows including a kick to the head while the man was down.