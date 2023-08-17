Angry father calls for faster response from police after son beaten up in Shrewsbury

The father, who wishes to remain anonymous, has spoken of his "frustration" with West Mercia Police regarding the "lack of response" in relation to a violent attack that took place in Shrewsbury town centre last month.
A Shropshire father has called for a more efficient response from police to bring perpetrators to justice, after his son sustained three fractures in a violent attack.
