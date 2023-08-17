Angry father calls for faster response from police after son beaten up in Shrewsbury

2023-08-17

A Shropshire father has called for a more efficient response from police to bring perpetrators to justice, after his son sustained three fractures in a violent attack.

The father, who wishes to remain anonymous, has spoken of his "frustration" with West Mercia Police regarding the "lack of response" in relation to a violent attack that took place in Shrewsbury town centre last month.

