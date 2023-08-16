Man, 22, charged after firearms found at home

A 22-year-old man has been charged after "a number of" guns were found at a house near the south Shropshire border.

Police and bomb disposal experts were called to a small village near the south Shropshire border after "a number of guns" were found at a house on Tuesday.

A man has been charged with firearms offences after a search of the property in Bockleton near Tenbury Wells.

Kristopher Bloomfield, 22, of Princes Cottage, Bockleton has been charged with possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Percival said: “I’d like to thank the local community in Bockleton for their understanding and patience as we carried out our searches yesterday.

"We understand a police presence in such a small village can be concerning, however, I would like to reassure residents the incident was contained and at no point did we believe there was, or is any on-going, risk to the wider public.”

Bloomfield is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

