'Growing trend' of danger drug in Telford, warns police officer

A Telford police officer is warning of the growing use of a devastating drug

PC Rob Hughes, of Donnington's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said there is a "growing trend" in the use of 'monkey dust' in the area.

He says the synthetic psychoactive substance, usually in powder form, is supplied to local dealers who distribute in small bags costing around £20.

PC Hughes said: "I personally have seen the effects of this drug on people who live in my policing area; weight loss, lack of interest in doing anything meaningful, their appearance suffers and they get involved in crime such as shop theft.

Rob Hughes – picture: West Mercia Police

"Becoming addicted also allows them to be exploited by dealers who will move into their home and use it as a base, they will take belongings in lieu of payment and may use threats of violence to aid compliance.

"Often the drug is mixed and can cause paralysis, I know of addicts who can’t recall what happened to them and find injuries with no explanation on how they got them.

"As their debt grows, paying bills and food are second or not even considered as the need to get more drugs grows."

One addict, who the officer said was a "shadow of their former self" reportedly told the officer of their life "spinning out of control".

PC Hughes is appealing for information to help the team stop the dealers. Information can be passed on to police online at westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.