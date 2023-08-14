Police shut roads to 'illegal rave' to stop 'situation escalating'

Police urged people to report any instances of raves being set up

Dyfed-Powys Police said they had been told of an illegal rave taking place at the Usk Reservoir area at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

They said that after arriving at the scene they found "approximately 200 people in attendance, with 70 or 80 cars on the site".

A spokesman for the force said that one person had been taken to hospital by an ambulance.

They added that they "exercised the powers to prevent the situation escalating, including closing roads leading to the site with the support of local authority highways".

The police said that the "illegal gathering began winding down at around 6am".

A spokesman for the force said: "A multi-agency meeting was held with key partners affected by the illegal gathering.

"We would urge people living in rural communities, including farmers and landowners, to report anything suspicious to police.

"The information would help police respond swiftly as illegal raves arise and hopefully prevent them from happening or at the very least allow police to respond before they become established.