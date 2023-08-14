One in five of Shropshire's criminals reoffend within a year of release or conviction

Almost a fifth of the Shropshire's criminals reoffend within a year of being convicted or released from prison, the most recent figures show.

Almost a fifth of the county's criminals reoffended within a year of release or conviction The latest figures come as prison reform advocates said further investment in housing, education and employment is needed to address the high rate of criminals re-entering the justice system.