Police and Crime Commissioner meets up with Shrewsbury Rotarians

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president David Morris welcomes PCC John Campion

Keeping people safe will continue to be a West Mercia Police priority, the Police and Crime Commissioner assured Rotarians at a meeting.

PCC John Campion spoke of his ‘Safer West Mercia Plan’ during a visit to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club.

“Care is at the heart of policing,” he told Rotarians and guests at a larger-than-normal meeting.

“The first part of my plan is putting victims first. Care is at the heart of policing and I want to make sure that the right police support is there.”

He said more and more money had been spent on victim services.

“Here in Shrewsbury, we are trying to make our public places more safe for our community," he said.

"It is 2023 and half the population of females do not feel safe, and this has been allowed to go on for too long.

“We are working with councils to make sure we remain safe. Not everybody feels safe and my mission is to address that – feeling safe is vitally important." He added: “I want West Merica to benefit from volunteering, but the caveat is it should never take over from something that should be paid for.

“I want to be part of a society which is compassionate to get the right support to be a happy member of society and I don’t think we have always been good at that and haven’t always supported society in doing that. I want behaviour to be challenged.”