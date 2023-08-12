Woman who shook toddler while boozing at Shrewsbury pub avoids prison after admitting cruelty charge
A car dealership has been fined after failing to identify a driver of one of its cars suspected of breaking the law.
TJ Vickers & Sons Ltd, based in Trench Lock, Telford, did not give details to West Mercia Police after a the driver of a 70-plate Jeep was suspected of committing a road traffic offence.
The firm entered a guilty plea at Worcester Magistrates Court to failing to give information to identify a driver.
Magistrates fined the company £660.