Telford car dealership fined after failing to identify Jeep driver suspected of breaking the law

A car dealership has been fined after failing to identify a driver of one of its cars suspected of breaking the law.

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
TJ Vickers & Sons Ltd, based in Trench Lock, Telford, did not give details to West Mercia Police after a the driver of a 70-plate Jeep was suspected of committing a road traffic offence.

The firm entered a guilty plea at Worcester Magistrates Court to failing to give information to identify a driver.

Magistrates fined the company £660.

