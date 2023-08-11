Woman who had cocaine and heroin fined £40

County lines ringleader who slashed Shropshire woman's face to 'spread fear' handed more jail time
A woman who was caught with cocaine and heroin has been fined £40.
Emma Waines, aged 44, was caught with the Class A drugs in Shipley, near Bridgnorth, on September 15 last year.
Waines, of Noel Hill Road, Cross Houses, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of possession of a Class A drug.
As well fining her, District Judge James Hulse ordered Waines to pay £135 in prosecution costs and for the drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.