Support from community 'pivotal' in quick arrest following Wem store burglary - say police

By David Tooley

Police say made a quick arrest following a burglary at a shop in Wem.

Officers say support from the community and the store owners at Ward's General Store was pivotal in making the arrest.

Jamie Robinson, a Police Community Support Officer at the policing team in Wem, said: "Work conducted by Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Monkmoor based Serious Acquisitive Crime Team has led to the quick arrest of a male in connection with the burglary at Ward's General Store on the High Street in Wem.

"Support from the community and the store owners was pivotal in the arrest."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

