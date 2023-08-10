Support from community 'pivotal' in quick arrest following Wem store burglary - say police

Officers say support from the community and the store owners at Ward's General Store was pivotal in making the arrest.

Jamie Robinson, a Police Community Support Officer at the policing team in Wem, said: "Work conducted by Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Monkmoor based Serious Acquisitive Crime Team has led to the quick arrest of a male in connection with the burglary at Ward's General Store on the High Street in Wem.