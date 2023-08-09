West Mercia's outgoing police chief thanked by federation after confirming departure

Chief Constable Pippa Mills announced her intended departure from West Mercia Police earlier this week.

Pippa Mills, West Mercia Police's chief constable confirmed yesterday that she would be leaving the post to take up a position with the Metropolitan Police.

Chief Constable Mills joined West Mercia Police in September 2021.

She will now be taking on a position as an Assistant Commissioner with the London force.

The timing of her departure has not yet been confirmed but West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has confirmed he will start the process of seeking a replacement in "due course".

Peter Nightingale, branch secretary of the West Mercia Police Federation, said that Chief Constable Mills had engaged with the group during her term, and he hoped her successor would do the same.

He said: “I would like to congratulate our Chief Constable on being successful through a rigorous selection process to become Assistant Commissioner in the Metropolitan Police.

“The federation has a good working relationship with the chief officer team and has regular meetings to discuss force issues.

“Our chief has been engaging and very visible in her two years with the force and I hope that we can continue the positive relationship with her successor.

“We wish her all the success in her new post.”

Chief Constable Mills's departure comes after less than two years with West Mercia Police.

She said it had been a "bittersweet" decision to leave the force.