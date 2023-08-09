One in five of Shropshire's criminals reoffend within a year of release or conviction

Almost a fifth of the county's criminals reoffended within a year of release or conviction

The latest figures come as prison reform advocates said further investment in housing, education and employment is needed to address the high rate of criminals re-entering the justice system.

While the latest data from the Ministry of Justice show almost a fifth of Shropshire criminals re-offended within a year of being released from prison, cautioned, or handed a non-custodial conviction, the data shows local rates are lower than the national average.

Ministry of Justice figures show of 1,187 offenders in the year to September 2021 in the Telford & Wrekin area, 223 reoffended. That meant there was an 18.8 per cent rate of reoffending, a fall from 22.5 per cent the year prior.

In the Shropshire Council area, 221 reoffended, out of 1,142 that were released from prison, cautioned or handed a non-custodial conviction. This translates to a 19.4 per cent reoffending rate, seeing an increase of 2.6 per cent from the year prior.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said the Government should "follow its own research" which shows community sentences are more effective at reducing reoffending.

He said: "If someone needs support to move away from crime, they will have better access to the services that can help them if they are being supervised in the community than if they are locked in a prison cell for hours on end with nothing to do.

"Common sense tells us that someone is much less likely to be involved in crime if they have a settled home and steady employment.

"Imagine what we could achieve if we stopped building prisons and invested in houses, schools, hospitals and jobs instead."

Across England and Wales, 24.3 per cent of criminals ended up reoffending in 2020-21. It was down from 25.1 per cent the year before and follows a gradual year-on-year decline in the rate of reoffending.

Mr Neilson said the declining rate is welcome, but added they cover a period when courts were not functioning normally during the pandemic.

"These figures add additional strain to an already inflated prison population, creating an overcrowded and under-resourced system that fails to help people turn their lives around," he added.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said reoffending rates have fallen from over 31 per cent to just over 24 per cent since 2010.

They added: "The Government is investing in rehabilitation to stop prison leavers falling back into crime – including tackling drug addiction, increasing the number of offenders in work and providing basic, short-term accommodation on release.

"We’ve also more than doubled the number of offenders wearing alcohol tags and have been GPS tagging thousands more burglars and robbers ultimately keeping our communities safer."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has recently recommissioned a programme aimed at "breaking the cycle of crime".

The DIVERT programme, which involves early intervention and supporting offenders of drug-related crime, has received a further £22,000 investment in this financial year.

The programme is led by the charity Cranstoun in collaboration with West Mercia Police and partner agencies.

The programme saw 610 referrals between April 2022 and March 2023 with eight out of 10 offenders attending assessments.

Mr Campion said: “As part of my Safer West Mercia plan, I am committed to ensuring everyone in communities across our three counties are safe and feel safe.

“By contributing to breaking the cycle of crime through this funding everyone in the process, from the individuals who are referred to the communities and potential future victims of crime, are feeling the benefits of this investment.