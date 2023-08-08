Man knocked to the floor and has bus pass stolen in Telford park attack

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in broad daylight in Telford Town Park on Monday

The victim was reportedly struck over the head and knocked to the floor in Telford Town Park at around 2pm on Monday, before his attacker took off with his bus pass.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "At around 2pm the victim was on Silkin Way, just behind the car park of the Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park on Hinkshay Road, when he was hit on the head and knocked to the floor by a man who then stole his bus pass.

"The suspect is described as a white man in his mid 30s, larger build, wearing black sandals, black jeans, and a hoody."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the assault or recognises the description of the suspect is asked to contact the CID team on DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 261i of 7 August 2023.