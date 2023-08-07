Nathan Price, who was "often off his head on spice", even wished staff "merry Christmas" as he stole bottles of booze from a shop in a four-week spree of thefts in December 2022 and January this year.
A serial thief who called a cashier "darling" as he stole cigarettes and hit another worker over the head with a bottle of vodka has been jailed.
