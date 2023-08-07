Jailed: 'Spice head' thief hit shop worker with vodka bottle and said 'merry Christmas' as he stole

Premium
By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished:

A serial thief who called a cashier "darling" as he stole cigarettes and hit another worker over the head with a bottle of vodka has been jailed.

Nathan Price has been locked up after his spree of thefts
Nathan Price has been locked up after his spree of thefts

Nathan Price, who was "often off his head on spice", even wished staff "merry Christmas" as he stole bottles of booze from a shop in a four-week spree of thefts in December 2022 and January this year.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News