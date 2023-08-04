Telford police step up patrols to reassure residents after three separate serious incidents

West Mercia Police has offered reassurance to residents in Telford after two people died and a woman was seriously injured in three separate incidents in the town

West Mercia Police have increased the number of officers around the areas of Admaston and Stirchley, as the force seeks to offer reassurance to the local communities.

It comes after three separate, unrelated incidents in the town in the last couple of weeks.

On Monday, July 17, Anthony Wootton, aged 41, was found dead in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside.

Ashley Harris, aged 31, of Armstrong Close in Telford was charged with his murder five days later, and has been remanded in custody.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, July 30 after Claire Orrey was found dead at an address on Burnell Close in Admaston.

The arrested man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act and was transferred to a secure mental health facility as the investigation continues.

On Tuesday, August 1, Lee Sargent, aged 46, of Culmington in Stirchley, was arrested and later charged with attempted murder and assaulting an emergency worker after a 43-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police say there was, and continues to be, no wider threat to the public. Arrests were swiftly made in connection with each incident.

Chief Inspector Richard Bailey, said: “We understand that the horrific nature of these three separate incidents may have left local residents concerned and want to offer reassurance around the steps we’re taking.

“An investigation has been launched for each incident, each led by a senior investigating officer and supported by teams of detectives.

"People have been charged in connection with two of the incidents and remanded in custody and a man detained in a secure mental health unit in connection with the third."

He added: “I don't underestimate the impact that incidents such as these have on people and their loved ones, and I encourage anyone with any concerns to contact their local policing teams, whose contact details can be found on our website.

"You may see more police officers around the Admaston and Stirchley areas of Telford over the coming days as they carry out further enquiries to help with their investigations, which is normal procedure in cases like these.

"There will also be an increase in patrols in the affected areas to offer reassurance and answer any concerns you may have.