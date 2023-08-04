'Moronic, spiteful' vandals damage Ellesmere beauty spot

Tyre marks left after in the incident. Photo: John Mooney

Police in the town say damaged was caused at Cremorne Gardens in an incident overnight on Wednesday.

They are now appealing for information and CCTV footage to help find the offenders.

Photos shared on social media show damage to an entry gate and tyre marks throughout the gardens.

The chaos caused by the 'unknown vehicle' damaged bins and seating in the park. Photo: John Mooney

The sandy track that runs through the park was torn up by the vehicle, which police say is currently "unknown", as well as seating and bins damaged in the incident.

A spokesperson from Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We have been made aware of damage caused overnight in the Cremorne Gardens, Ellesmere. The damage has been caused by an unknown vehicle.

Photos shared on social media showed damage to the garden gate. Photo: John Mooney

"If anyone has any information or local CCTV please ring 101 quoting Ref: 00299_I_03082023 alternatively you can contact the Local SNT Officers at Ellesmere Town Hall."