Lucy Letby trial juror discharged for ‘good personal reasons’

Published:

The jury in the trial of murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby has been reduced to 11.

Court sketch of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of Lucy Letby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The eight women and four men had completed their 13th day of deliberations when trial judge Mr Justice Goss told them that one of their number could no longer continue "for good reason".

The judge thanked the juror for their "devotion to duty" and told the rest of the jury to return to Manchester Crown Court on Friday to resume their deliberations.

Letby, 33, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016.

