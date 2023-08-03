Vehicles stopped in Telford with illegal tints, number plates and insecure loads

Officers with the Operational Policing Unit in Shropshire have been out with the Motorcycle Traffic Support Team and the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on a traffic operation.
And the OPU said on social media that officers stopped several motorists for having window tints, illegal number plates and insecure or dangerous loads.
They said: "Telford, new officers out on patrol with MTST and SCIU on a traffic operation.
"Several motorists stopped for window tints, illegal number plate, insecure/dangerous loads."
Telford, new officers out on patrol with MTST & SCIU on a traffic operation. Several motorists stopped for window tints, illegal number plate, insecure/dangerous loads . OR95 pic.twitter.com/uFxbVh5bli— OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) August 2, 2023