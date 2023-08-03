Vehicles stopped in Telford with illegal tints, number plates and insecure loads

Picture: @OPUShropshire

Officers with the Operational Policing Unit in Shropshire have been out with the Motorcycle Traffic Support Team and the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on a traffic operation.

And the OPU said on social media that officers stopped several motorists for having window tints, illegal number plates and insecure or dangerous loads.

They said: "Telford, new officers out on patrol with MTST and SCIU on a traffic operation.

"Several motorists stopped for window tints, illegal number plate, insecure/dangerous loads."