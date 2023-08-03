Police looking out for wrong-way drivers trying to dodge Shrewsbury road closure

By Megan JonesShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Drivers going down a one-way Shrewsbury street the wrong way to avoid a road diversion have been warned that police are looking out for them.

Police say drivers are ignoring the no entry signs on Underdale Road to avoid the diversion. Photo: Google
Police say drivers are ignoring the no entry signs on Underdale Road to avoid the diversion. Photo: Google

Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury is currently under daytime closure as part of Shropshire Council's resurfacing works.

The work is expected to last until August 25, with the road being closed from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.

But police say they are receiving reports of vehicles contravening the no entry sign on nearby Underdale Road and using it as a short cut to avoid the diversion.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "This course of action could cause an accident and the driver could be liable for any damages or injuries that may occur.

"This junction will now be monitored and positive action taken to any offenders this could be a fine or even penalty points. Please adhere to the official diversion's route."

Crime
News
Transport
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News