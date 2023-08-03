Independent phone shop owner 'unnerved' by thieves' early morning smash-and-grab

Trend Accessories in Newport

Two burglars on bicycles smashed their way into Trend Accessories on Stafford Street and stole phones in the early hours of Tuesday.

West Mercia Police says the incident happened between 1.50am and 2.05am.

The owner of the store, who didn't wish to be named, said she was notified of the break-in by police that morning.

She said: "We got a call from the police to say we've been broken into, they were waiting here when we arrived.

"They [the offenders] had entered through the front door, the glass had been smashed in and they'd come in through the glass.

"They smashed the cabinet and stole a number of items from within the cabinet and some other items from the till area."

The incident was the first time in nine years of trade that the store had been targeted.

"It's a very personal thing when a small business gets targeted," she said.

"I think it has more of a personal effect than a larger business. It's a bit unnerving for the whole town."

Fortunately, the business had plenty of CCTV, and the police are now appealing for information to find the offenders.

A police spokesperson said: "The two offenders have arrived on bicycles carrying rucksacks, attempted to break glass, then left and returned a few minutes later, smashed door glass and gained entry.

"Mobile phones were stolen from the premises."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00070_I_01082023 or Crime Number 22/72449/23.