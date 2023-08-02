Shrewsbury motorist spat and urinated in police vehicle after being caught driving Audi dangerously

James Lane, of Shrewsbury, drove an Audi A3 dangerously on the A5 at Betws-y-Coed, Conwy, on May 25 this year.
The 42-year-old failed to comply with solid white lines in the road, and caused £36 worth of damage to the police vehicle by spitting and relieving himself.
Lane, of St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to dangerous driving, failing to adhere to road markings, criminal damage and failing to provide breath samples.
He will be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on September 4. Deputy District Judge Elizabeth Harrison granted him bail on the condition that he stays at his home address every night and does not get in the front seat of any vehicle.