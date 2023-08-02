Police appeal for information on Telford pavement petrol scooter-riding menace

Officers say that such vehicles are illegal because they cannot be taxed and insured.

PC Natalie Baggott, of the policing team in The Nedge, said: "We have been notified that a petrol (E type) scooter has been riding along the pavements around Grange Avenue and surrounding streets.

"If you have any information on who this male is could you please contact West Mercia Police on 101."

PC Baggott says as powered transporters are motorised and designed they fall into the legal definition of a "motor vehicle".

Therefore the laws that apply to motor vehicles apply to powered transporters for tax, MoT, insurance and driving licence.

She says it is illegal to use a powered transporter on a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements, including tax, MOT and insurance.

They are also illegal, PC Baggott says, in spaces that are set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders including on pavements and in cycle lanes.

"Any person who uses a powered transporter on a public road or other prohibited space in breach of the law is committing a criminal offence and can be prosecuted," she said.