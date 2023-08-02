Newport woman recalls horrifying harassment incident that's changed her outlook forever

Ms B said the incident happened while she was on a walk in broad daylight, in a residential area

Over 70 per cent of women have reported being sexually harassed in a public place according to YouGov research, with the director of UN Women UK calling the issue a "human rights crisis".

Now, a 25-year-old woman from Newport has told of her own shocking recent experience of being harassed by a stranger.

Ms B, who wishes to remain anonymous, had been walking a route through the town she took every day at around 4pm on Monday, July 10, when she was approached by a man in a grey van, asking for directions.

She said: "He pulled over and asked for directions to Audley Park. I knew we were on Audley Road but I had never heard of Audley Park.

"So I went on Google Maps and typed it in, and the nearest one was in Stoke. So I showed him the blue route on Google and he said 'thanks' and drove off in the direction of Jones' fish shop."

Ms B carried on with her walk, but within minutes, the man had turned around and stopped again.

She explained: "He approached me again at the entrance to the Royal British Legion. I'd just walked around the corner, it was within two or three minutes.

"I heard him say 'no, I mean Adley Park'. I got out my phone to help and again, nothing appeared. As I got a little closer to the van, I noticed his hand moving up and down.

"Instinctively, I looked into his car and I saw the bottom half of him was naked and he was masturbating.

"I don't know why but I just said, 'no, thank you' and walked to the far side of the path. I wanted to be polite, then I wanted to get away."

Ms B said the driver left, turned down Granville Avenue and disappeared. Meanwhile she continued her walk in a state of shock.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me before," she said. "After a few minutes, I started to feel really uncomfortable.

"I couldn't believe what I had seen - how such an innocent, helpful interaction caused that to happen.

"He looked young, I'd say like mid to late twenties, blonde. He looked nice, he looked lovely - not scary, not threatening.

!It just felt like the right thing to do, to help him."

After a few minutes Ms B rang her partner, who picked her up. The pair drove around looking for the van, but there were too many to narrow down their search.

It wasn't until some hours later that the thought to call the police crossed Ms B's mind.

"I didn't even realise it was a criminal offence," she said. "It took me hours to register that this was serious, that it wasn't right."

At 7pm, she contacted the police. By then, the impact of what she had experienced had begun to sink in.

"It was such a delayed process. I've never felt so unsafe. I had trouble sleeping because all I had in my head was the image of his genitals.

"All the 'what ifs', thinking about what I should have done or what could have happened. I was so close to his window that he could've dragged me in.

"Now, I have to think more about what I'm doing, because I don't want it to happen again. It took me a couple of weeks to go for another walk.

"But three days ago I just thought 'I have to do this'. Doing that walk made me realise that I can do it. It might seem like just a walk, but it's more than that."

Ms B said she found solace in sharing her story with other women, and has been shocked by how many others have experienced something similar.

"I feel like I was naïve before," she said. "Once you start speaking to others about it, you realise it happens to so many more people than you would have thought.

"Lots of my friends, even women in the hairdressers, all have stories like mine."

Research in 2021 found that 71 per cent of women in the UK reported being sexually harassed in a public place.

The data was collected from a YouGov survey of over 1,000 women commissioned in January 2021 by UN Women UK.

At the time, the executive director of UN Women UK, Claire Barnett, called it a "human rights crisis".

For Ms B, the short incident earlier this summer will have a long-lasting impact.

"I'm better than I was, but I don't think I'll ever get over it," she said. "It's not helpful, holding on to it now - I want to just drop it.