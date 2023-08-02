Ludlow Corsa driver who was twice the drink drive limit ordered to pay £940

A Vauxhall Corsa driver who was almost twice the drink drive limit has been ordered to pay more than £940.

Nicholas Cooper, of Ludlow, was also handed a two-year road ban after being caught behind the wheel on the A49 at Leominster on June 16 this year.

When breathalysed, the 41-year-old was found to have 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Cooper, of Brimfield, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

As well as the driving disqualification and a £576 fine, magistrates also ordered Cooper to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £230 victim surcharge.

