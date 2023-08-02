District judge bans disqualified driver from sitting in front seat of any vehicle

Michael Wilkinson, aged 45, was caught driving a Vauxhall Mokka in the street where he lives in Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury.

Wilkinson, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on August 15. Deputy District Judge Elizabeth Harrison granted Wilkinson bail in the meantime, but on the condition he does not sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle.