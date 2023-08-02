District judge bans disqualified driver from sitting in front seat of any vehicle

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyCrimePublished:

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel has been temporarily banned from sitting in the front seat of a car.

Michael Wilkinson, aged 45, was caught driving a Vauxhall Mokka in the street where he lives in Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury.

Wilkinson, of The Crescent, Montford Bridge, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on August 15. Deputy District Judge Elizabeth Harrison granted Wilkinson bail in the meantime, but on the condition he does not sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News